Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 328 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

