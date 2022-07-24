2,300 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

BG opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

