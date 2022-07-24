Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.