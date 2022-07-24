1,000 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

