Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

