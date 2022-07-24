Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.0 %

Masco stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

