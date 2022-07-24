Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16,068.2% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

