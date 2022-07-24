Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

