Atria Investments LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.31% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,023,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,652 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,636.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 702.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 325,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

