Atria Investments LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $52.55 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

