Atria Investments LLC Acquires 47,942 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,942 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

