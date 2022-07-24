NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,149,000 after buying an additional 75,643 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,680,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

