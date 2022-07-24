Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $326.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

