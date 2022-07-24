Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,921 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

