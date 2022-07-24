Atria Investments LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 32,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Shares of MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

