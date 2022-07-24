Atria Investments LLC Buys 541 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $313.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.34 and its 200 day moving average is $369.52. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

