Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 1.2 %

Lennar stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.