Atria Investments LLC Sells 654 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $763.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $722.06 and its 200 day moving average is $942.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

