Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

