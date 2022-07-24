Atria Investments LLC Sells 14 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,262.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,318.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,330.06. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,179.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

