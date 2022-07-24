First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $65.85 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.553 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.