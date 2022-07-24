Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,541,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 210,993 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,633,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.45 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.