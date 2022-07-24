Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Crown Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.