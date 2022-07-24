The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.