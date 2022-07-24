Atria Investments LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,583,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

MLM stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

