National Bank Financial Cuts Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Price Target to C$21.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRFPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

