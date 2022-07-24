The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $12.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Warby Parker stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

