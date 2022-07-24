Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FMEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Farmers Edge alerts:

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:FMEGF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Farmers Edge has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.