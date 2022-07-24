Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FMEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Farmers Edge Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:FMEGF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Farmers Edge has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84.
About Farmers Edge
Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers Edge (FMEGF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.