Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.03 on Friday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.