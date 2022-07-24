Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Otonomy Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.03 on Friday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.
Institutional Trading of Otonomy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
