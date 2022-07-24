StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

