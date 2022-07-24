Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

OSTK stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

