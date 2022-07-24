Citigroup Boosts Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target to GBX 320

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:WPLCF opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Wise has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

