Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
WPLCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.
Wise Price Performance
Wise stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Wise has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
