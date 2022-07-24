J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.63.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.