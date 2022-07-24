Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $475.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of DPZ opened at $399.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
