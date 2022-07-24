Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $475.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Shares of DPZ opened at $399.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

