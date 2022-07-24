Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $155.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

