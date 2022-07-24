Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

