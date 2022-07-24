Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $285.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.42.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

