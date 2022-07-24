CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) EVP Amy C. Peterson Sells 7,463 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) EVP Amy C. Peterson sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $10,597.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

