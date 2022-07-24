Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

