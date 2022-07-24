Raymond James Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $255.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.42.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

