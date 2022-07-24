Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.11.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

