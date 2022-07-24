G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

GIII stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

