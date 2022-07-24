Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Shares Up 4.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 90,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 129,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

