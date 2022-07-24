Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $316.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day moving average is $255.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

