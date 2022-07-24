Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $78.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

FTNT stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

