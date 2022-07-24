Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.