Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

