iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $176.96 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.43.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

