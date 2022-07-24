Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,673,000 after buying an additional 128,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,015,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after buying an additional 77,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.